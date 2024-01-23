Syria makes history when it advances in the Asian Cup for first time

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Syria has reached the knockout stage of the Asian Cup for the first time after beating India 1-0. Substitute Omar Khrbin’s score in the 77th minute ensured Syria finished third in Group B. It has advanced as one of the four best third-placed teams. Khrbin’s goal was Syria’s only goal in three group games. Syria failed to advance from the first round in its six previous attempts. It is a triumph for Argentine coach Hector Cuper. He led Egypt to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2017.

