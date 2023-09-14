Syracuse’s milestone chase takes act on the road for key matchup at Purdue

Syracuse coach Dino Babers put the program back in the national conversation with a 5-0 start last season. Now Babers and the Orange are on the cusp of an even more significant milestone — the school’s first back-to-back 3-0 starts since 1959 and 1960 when the late Ernie Davis was starring. Getting there won’t be easy, though. Purdue overcame a 5 1/2-hour rain delay last weekend at Virginia Tech to give new Purdue coach Ryan Walters his first career win. Walters hasn’t won at home yet and getting a victory in primetime, in front of a sellout crowd would be a welcome sight.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.