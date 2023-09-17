Syracuse TE Gadsden out for season with Lisfranc injury

Syracuse junior tight end Oronde Gadsden II announced he will miss the remainder of the 2023 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in Syracuse’s victory over Western Michigan on Sept. 9. Syracuse was playing at Purdue on Saturday night. “I’m very disappointed that I have to miss the rest of the season due to injury, but will now turn my focus to supporting my teammates for the remainder of the year and rehabbing so that I can come back better than ever,” Gadsden said in a statement on team’s website. He set a school record for catches and receiving yards by a tight end with 61 catches for 969 yards in 2022.

