Syracuse stuns No. 7 North Carolina 86-79 behind Judah Mintz and JJ Starling’s strong second half

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Judah Mintz scored 25 points, including 16 in the second half, and JJ Starling had 13 of his 23 points in the second half as Syracuse stunned No. 7 North Carolina 86-79 on Tuesday night. Maliq Brown had 14 points and six rebounds for Syracuse and Chris Bell chipped in with 13. Davis led North Carolina with 19 points. Cormac Ryan had 18, and Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram had 14 apiece.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.