Syracuse scores 26 unanswered points after sluggish start to defeat Army 29-16 and stay unbeaten

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Garett Shrader threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Syracuse overcame a first-half dominated by Army and scored 26 unanswered points to defeat the Black Knights 29-16 and remain unbeaten. Army totally dominated the first half statistics, but not on the scoreboard, where it led just 10-3. Syracuse came alive in the second half, scoring on five straight possessions. LeQuint Allen scored on a 13-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 10 midway through the third and a 13-yard pass from Shrader to Umari Hatcher on the Orange’s next possession gave Syracuse a 16-10 lead over the Black Knights. The Orange defense held Army to just five first downs, minus four yards rushing yards, sacked Bryson Daily three times and intercepted him twice after intermission.

