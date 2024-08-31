Syracuse rebounds from sluggish start to down Ohio 38-22 in Fran Brown coaching debut

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle McCord threw for a career-high 354 yards and four touchdowns, Trebor Pena tallied three scores, and Syracuse rebounded from a sluggish start to down Ohio 38-22 as the Fran Brown era got off to a successful start. The Bobcats (0-1) dominated the heavily favored Orange (1-0) in the first quarter, accumulating 109 yards of total offense to Syracuse’s nine, and held the ball for 13:51. But Syracuse, trailing 6-0 on two Gianni Spetic first-quarter field goals, came alive in the second quarter behind McCord, the transfer from Ohio State who was making his Syracuse debut.

