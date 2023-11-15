Syracuse rallies from 24-point 2nd-half deficit to beat Colgate 79-75

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Bell scored a career-high 25 points, Judah Mintz added 23 and Syracuse rallied from a 24-point second-half deficit to beat Colgate 79-75 to avoid a third straight loss in three years to the Raiders. Syracuse trailed 46-30 at halftime and when the Raiders opened the second half with eight straight points, boos were being heard at the first media timeout. But Syracuse turned turned up the defensive pressure and forced 14 second-half turnovers while Mintz and Bell combined for 32 points in winning the 175th meeting. Keegan Records had 17 points and 13 rebounds for Colgate. Braeden Smith added 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.