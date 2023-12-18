Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader has shoulder surgery, out for Boca Bowl against South Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Garrett Shrader helped Syracuse get to the Boca Raton Bowl. He just won’t be able to take part in what would have been his final game with the Orange. The dual-threat quarterback had surgery to repair a tear in his shoulder after the regular season ended, Syracuse announced Monday. Shrader had been playing with the tear since October and wound up leading Syracuse to a bowl-clinching 35-31 win over Wake Forest to close the regular season. Syracuse plays South Florida in the Boca Bowl on Thursday.

