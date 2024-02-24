Syracuse nearly blows 29-point lead, edges Notre Dame on “Jim Boeheim Day”

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Judah Mintz scored 21 points and Syracuse pulled out out an 88-85 win over Notre Dame after nearly giving up a 29-point lead on “Jim Boeheim Day.” Over 25,000 fans plus friends, family and former players came out to honor Boeheim, who took in his second game on the Orange’s home court since retiring last season before being honored in a postgame ceremony. Chris Bell added 18 points, including four 3-pointers, Maliq Brown and Notre Dame transfer JJ Starling added 14 points each and Justin Taylor had 10 for the Orange, who shot 53%. Markus Burton was 10-of-20 shooting with 28 points and eight assists for Notre Dame. All 18 of Braeden Shrewsberry’s points came on his six second-half 3-pointers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.