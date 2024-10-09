Syracuse looks for 5-1 start under Fran Brown when it visits NC State on Saturday

Syracuse visits N.C. State in the Atlantic Coast Conference on Saturday. Syracuse is 4-1 so far under first-year coach Fran Brown. The Orange’s offense has rolled along behind Ohio State transfer Kyle McCord as one of the nation’s top passers. The Wolfpack’s 0-2 start in the ACC marks its first such stumble in league play since 2015. N.C. State is coming off a home loss to Wake Forest and is struggling to find consistent defensive play this season. N.C. State is set to start freshman quarterback CJ Bailey again with Grayson McCall being knocked from last weekend’s loss with a concussion.

