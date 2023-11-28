Syracuse in talks with Georgia assistant Fran Brown to be next Orange head coach, AP sources say

Syracuse is in discussions with Georgia assistant Fran Brown to be its next head coach, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing had been finalized. One of the people said Syracuse had also contacted Toledo coach Jason Candle and Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney about the vacancy, but have decided to focus on the 41-year-old Brown. The New Jersey native is in his second season as defensive backs coach at Georgia He has spent most of his career in the Northeast working Temple and Rutgers.

