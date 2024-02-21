Syracuse holds on to beat North Carolina State 87-83 after a frantic finish

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Chris Bell scored all 26 of his points in the first half, backup Quadir Copeland scored a career-high 25 points and Syracuse spoiled North Carolina State’s second-half rally beating the Wolfpack 87-83 in a frantic finish. Copeland broke an 83-all tie with 20 seconds with two foul shots after getting fouled by DJ Horne. Out of a timeout, Horne failed to draw a foul call on Copeland with a leaning and flailing shot attempt. Judah Mintz secured the rebound for Syracuse, Casey Morsell fouled him and Mintz sank two foul shots with five seconds to go to seal the win for an Orange. DJ Horne scored 32 points, two points short of his career high.

