Syracuse holds off feisty Louisville down the stretch with 82-76 win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chris Bell scored 23 points and Judah Mintz scored 21 points and Syracuse held off Louisville for an 82-76 win beating the Cardinals for the fourth-straight time. Mike James scored 18 points and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Louisville. Syracuse led 64-47 after Brown made a pair of foul shots with 9:49 left. Louisville then went on to outscore Syracuse 27-14 to get within 78-74 on a James 3 with 39 seconds left. The Cardinals targeted Taylor to foul down the stretch as he was just 1 of 5 from the stripe up to that point. He responded to the challenge and made 4 of 6 down the stretch to seal the win.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.