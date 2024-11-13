Syracuse holds off Colgate 74-72 behind Lampkin’s 15 points, 12 rebounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Eddie Lampkin Jr. scored 15 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had five assists to help Syracuse beat Colgate 74-72. Lampkin’s layup ended the scoring with 46 seconds remaining. Colgate missed a 3-pointer and jumper on its last two possessions. Chris Bell added 14 points and J.J. Starling scored 12 before fouling out for Syracuse (2-0). Jalen Cox scored 21 points to lead Colgate (1-2). Colgate used a 16-4 run to pull to 57-56 with 9:50 remaining. The Orange stretched the lead up to six points twice before Nicolas Louis-Jacques scored five straight points for the Raiders to tie it at 72-all.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.