Syracuse hires Georgia assistant Fran Brown as football coach

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse has hired Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown as its head coach, giving the Orange a highly regarded recruiter with roots in the Northeast. The 41-year-old Brown is a native of Camden, New Jersey. He spent the past two seasons at Georgia and has never been a head coach. Brown was part of a national championship team last season, and the top-ranked Bulldogs are preparing for a third straight Southeastern Conference championship game appearance Saturday. Dino Babers was fired by Syracuse nine days ago, one game short of completing his eighth season as the Orange’s coach and with one year left on his contract. He went 41-55.

