Syracuse edges Louisville 94-92 behind Chris Bell’s career-high 30 points and 8 3-pointers

By The Associated Press
Syracuse forward Chris Bell reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Syracuse, N.Y., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Bell scored a career-high 30 points and made eight 3-pointers, Quadir Copeland was credited with a basket after a goaltending call with 3.8 seconds left, and Syracuse edged Louisville 94-92. Syracuse has won five of the last six meetings with Louisville. Copeland went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line with 14.7 seconds left to give Syracuse a 92-89 lead, but Skyy Clark rattled in a contested 3-pointer at the other end to tie it. Syracuse quickly went the other way and Copeland’s fast-break layup attempt was blocked by Kaleb Glenn, but the officials whistled it for goaltending. After a video review confirmed the call on the court, Louisville inbounded it with 3.8 seconds left. Clark’s 3-pointer at the buzzer hit off the backboard.

