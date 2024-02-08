Syracuse edges Louisville 94-92 behind Chris Bell’s career-high 30 points and 8 3-pointers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Bell scored a career-high 30 points and made eight 3-pointers, Quadir Copeland was credited with a basket after a goaltending call with 3.8 seconds left, and Syracuse edged Louisville 94-92. Syracuse has won five of the last six meetings with Louisville. Copeland went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line with 14.7 seconds left to give Syracuse a 92-89 lead, but Skyy Clark rattled in a contested 3-pointer at the other end to tie it. Syracuse quickly went the other way and Copeland’s fast-break layup attempt was blocked by Kaleb Glenn, but the officials whistled it for goaltending. After a video review confirmed the call on the court, Louisville inbounded it with 3.8 seconds left. Clark’s 3-pointer at the buzzer hit off the backboard.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.