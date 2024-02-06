Syracuse dismisses forward Benny Williams from men’s basketball team

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse has dismissed Benny Williams from its men’s basketball program. The school announced Williams’ exit Tuesday without disclosing the reason for the 6-foot-9 forward’s removal. The statement announcing the decision said “everyone involved with the program wishes Benny the best.” Williams had been suspended for the first two games of Syracuse’s season because of a violation of team rules. He was averaging 5.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 17 minutes in 18 games this season.

