Syracuse beats Pittsburgh 69-58 for its second series victory in 17 days

By The Associated Press
Syracuse's Quadir Copeland (24) drives the baseline with Pittsburgh's William Jeffress defending during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — JJ Starling scored 17 points, Judah Mintz had 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Syracuse beat Pittsburgh 69-58 for its second series victory in 17 days. It was Syracuse’s first win in Pittsburgh since a 72-49 victory on Feb. 26, 2020 — snapping a three-game losing streak. The Orange won the first meeting this season — at home — on Dec. 30. Syracuse had its 11-point halftime lead trimmed to 44-36 before scoring the next seven points to rebuild a double-digit advantage. Pitt missed seven straight shots during the Orange’s run. Starling sealed it for Syracuse on a wide open 3-pointer from the corner with 1:31 left for a 16-point lead.

