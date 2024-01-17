Syracuse beats Pittsburgh 69-58 for its second series victory in 17 days

PITTSBURGH (AP) — JJ Starling scored 17 points, Judah Mintz had 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Syracuse beat Pittsburgh 69-58 for its second series victory in 17 days. It was Syracuse’s first win in Pittsburgh since a 72-49 victory on Feb. 26, 2020 — snapping a three-game losing streak. The Orange won the first meeting this season — at home — on Dec. 30. Syracuse had its 11-point halftime lead trimmed to 44-36 before scoring the next seven points to rebuild a double-digit advantage. Pitt missed seven straight shots during the Orange’s run. Starling sealed it for Syracuse on a wide open 3-pointer from the corner with 1:31 left for a 16-point lead.

