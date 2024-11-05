Syracuse avoids scare escaping NEC-member Le Moyne for 86-82 win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Reserve Jyare Davis scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Donnie Freeman added a double-double and Syracuse fought off Le Moyne in a 86-82 season-opening win for both teams. Chris Bell scored 20 points for Syracuse, J.J. Starling 14, Eddie Lampkin Jr. 10 and Freeman 10 to go along with 11 rebounds. Freds Pauls Bagatskis led Le Moyne — a member of the Northeast Conference — with 18 points, reserves Will Amica 12 and Nate Fouts 11 and Dwayne Koroma and Zek Tekin 10 apiece.

