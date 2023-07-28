Syndergaard seeks fresh start with Guardians after being traded by Dodgers

CHICAGO (AP) — Noah Syndergaard is hoping for a fresh start with the Cleveland Guardians. The pitcher known as “Thor” with a devastating fastball and long, blond hair is looking to get his career back on track after being slowed by injuries in recent years. And the one-time All-Star hopes that starts with Cleveland after the Guardians acquired him from the Los Angeles Dodgers for shortstop Amed Rosario on Wednesday. Syndergaard says he’s feeling “a balance between a lot of excitement and disappointment in myself.” Syndergaard signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers before the season and posted a 7.16 ERA in 12 starts before getting sidelined by a blister. He is scheduled to make his Guardians debut against Houston on Monday — his first start since June 7.

