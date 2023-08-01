Syndergaard leaves debut with Guardians after being hit on the leg by a line drive against Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Noah Syndergaard left his debut with the Cleveland Guardians after being hit on the right leg by a line drive in the sixth inning against Houston. Syndergaard, who was traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, was making his first start since June 7. With the Guardians leading 2-0, he walked Jose Altuve to start the sixth. Altuve stole second base, and Jeremy Peña then hit a ball that bounced off Syndergaard’s lower right leg. Syndergaard fielded the ball and got it to first for the out. He was visited by a trainer, threw a few warmup pitches and departed.

