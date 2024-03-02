Syme, Brown share lead at SDC Championship on the European tour. They are 2 shots clear of chasers

EASTERN CAPE, South Africa (AP) — Connor Syme of Scotland and Daniel Brown of England share the lead and are two shots clear of the chasers heading into the final round of the SDC Championship on the European tour. Brown led after 36 holes in South Africa and shot an even-par 72 in the third round. He was joined at the top of the leaderboard on 11 under overall by Syme after he had seven birdies in a 67. That was the third lowest score on Saturday. The 141st-ranked Syme has never won a European tour event and has three second-place finishes. Brown’s sole victory was at the ISPS Handa World Invitational last year.

