Sylla and Sellers combine for 36 points in UCF’s 94-52 rout of Jacksonville

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — hierno Sylla had career highs with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Jaylin Sellers scored 16 points and UCF rolled to a 94-52 victory over Jacksonville. Sylla was 7-of-11 shooting from the field and Sellers made 4 of 10 shots. The pair combined for five of the Knights’ 15 3-pointers and nine of their 17 free throws. Marchelus Avery added 12 points for UCF (6-2). Avery’s 3-pointer with 10:17 to play stretched the Knights’ lead to 40 points. UCF opened on a 19-2 run and led 48-18 at the break. Robert McCray V scored 12 points for Jacksonville (6-3), which had its four-game win streak end.

