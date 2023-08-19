Sykes scores 30 points to help the Mystics beat the Fever to end a 9-game road losing streak

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 30 points with five 3-pointers and the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 83-79 to snap a nine-game road losing streak. Washington (15-16) won away from home for the first time since topping Chicago on June 22. Washington star Elena Delle Donne and Ariel Atkins both returned to the starting lineup after missing a month with ankle injuries. Natasha Cloud added 15 points for Washington (15-16), which made 12 of 25 3-pointers. Washington led 78-71 with 37 seconds left. But Emma Cannon made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to pull Indiana to 81-79 with 8.3 seconds left. The Mystics nearly turned it over on an inbounds pass, but Cloud chased it down in the backcourt before being fouled.

