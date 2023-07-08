Sykes scores 29, Atkins has 26 in first career double-double, Mystics top Fever 96-88

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 29 points and Ariel Atkins had her first double-double and the Washington Mystics defeated the Indiana Fever 96-88. After the Fever pulled within 87-82 with less than two minutes to play, Sykes, who had four 3-pointers, made 3 of 4 free throws and Atkins was 4 of 4 to secure the win. Atkins had 26 points and 11 rebounds for the short-handed Mystics, who only played eight players with four starters injured. Lexie Hull had a career-high 20 points for the Fever, who lost their sixth-straight. Behind Hull’s 7-of-11 shooting, Indiana shot 55%, including 9 of 18 from 3-point range, but the Fever went 13 of 19 from the foul line while the Mystics were 32 of 37.

