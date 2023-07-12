Sykes scores 26, Mystics top Storm 93-86 but Jewell Loyd ties WNBA record with 9 3-pointers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 26 points and the short-handed Washington Mystics beat the Seattle Storm 93-86 Tuesday night despite a record-tying nine 3-pointers from Jewell Loyd. The Mystics led by 25 late in the third quarter and 84-67 near the midpoint of the fourth. Loyd, who left the Storm’s last game with an ankle injury on Saturday, hit four of her 3-pointers after that. The Storm got it down to a two possession game with less than three minutes to go, but Sykes made back-to-back baskets, converting the second into a three-point play, and the Mystics closed it out. Washington let the shot clock run out on its final possession but Loyd’s attempt at breaking the WNBA 3-point record for a game bounced off the rim as time expired.

