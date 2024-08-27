Sykes scores 20, makes winning free throws with 1.1 seconds left, lifts Mystic over Storm 74-72

SEATTLE (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 20 points, including the winning free throws with 1.1 seconds left, and the Washington Mystics picked up their fourth road win, handing the Seattle Storm just their fourth home loss, 74-72. The Mystics got a big boost from their reserves with Emily Engstler scoring 12 points and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough adding 11. Jewell Loyd led Seattle (18-11) with 16 points. Neither team had a double-digit lead and the difference in the fourth quarter was never more than four points. Ogwumike pulled Seattle into a tie at 72 with 55.2 seconds to go and the teams traded misses, with Sykes rebounding the Storm miss with 12.5 to go and headed for the bucket before getting fouled by Diggins Smith as she attempted the game-winning shot.

