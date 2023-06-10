Sykes, Austin lead Mystics to 73-66 victory over Storm

SEATTLE (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 18 points, Shakira Austin had a double-double and Washington defeated Seattle 73-66. Sykes hit 5 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers and 6 of 7 free throws for the Mystics (4-3). Austin scored 15 and grabbed 11 rebounds. Elena Delle Donne had 11 points, seven rebounds and five of Washington’s 14 turnovers. Ezi Magbegor topped the Storm (1-5) with 24 points. Seattle played without leading scorer Jewell Loyd, who is out with a foot injury. Jordan Horston scored 10 off the bench, but she sank just 4 of 13 shots.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.