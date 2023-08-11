Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will miss the world championships in Hungary with a minor knee injury

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will miss the world track and field championships in Budapest, Hungary. McLaughlin-Levrone said Friday on her Instagram stories that she has a minor knee injury. She is the world record holder in the 400-meter hurdles. McLaughlin-Levrone said she was making the decision so she can be fully healthy for the Paris Games next summer. She was set to run the 400 in Budapest after electing to skip the hurdles. The loss of McLaughlin-Levrone is a blow to an American team coming off a 33-medal performance last summer at worlds in Eugene, Oregon.

