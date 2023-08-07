Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone passes on defending world title in the 400 hurdles to focus on 400

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will pass on defending her title in the 400-meter hurdles at the world championships later this month to focus on the 400. McLaughlin-Levrone’s name wasn’t listed as an entrant in the 400 hurdles when USA Track and Field announced the team for the world championships in Budapest, Hungary. The championships will be held Aug. 19-27. Despite being relatively new to the 400, McLaughlin-Levrone has the top time in the world this season at 48.74 seconds. She’s the world-record holder in the 400 hurdles. Sha’Carri Richardson is slated to race in both the 100 and 200 meters at worlds.

