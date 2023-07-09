Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone coasts to 400 win at US track and field championships in her newest event

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone turned in a dominant performance to win the women’s 400 meters at the U.S. track and field championships. The record-setting 400-meter hurdler decided to push herself this season by stepping into a different event. McLaughlin-Levrone made it look easy as she cruised across the line in a meet-record time of 48.74 seconds. It sets up the possibility that McLaughlin-Levrone competes in both the open 400 and the 400 hurdles next month at worlds in Budapest, Hungary. Meanwhile, Sha’Carri Richardson showed no signs of slowing down by posting a blistering wind-assisted time of 21.61 seconds in the first round of the 200 meters. She won the 100 a day earlier.

