Sydney marathon becomes 7th race in world majors series

SYDNEY (AP) — The Sydney marathon will become the seventh event of the World Marathon Majors series from next year. World Marathon Majors announced Monday that the Sydney event, which had over 20,000 finishers in its last running in September, had been successful after a three-year candidacy process to join a series of elite events that includes New York, London, Berlin, Boston, Tokyo and Chicago in 2025. Sydney is the first city in the southern hemisphere to be included as a major.

