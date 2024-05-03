Switzerland’s Euro 2024 prospects hit by injuries to Newcastle’s Schär and Monaco’s Zakaria

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Switzerland’s preparations for the European Championship have taken another hit with a key player’s fitness being in doubt for a second straight day. Newcastle defender Fabian Schär followed Monaco midfielder Denis Zakaria in having their club coach suggest they’re unlikely to play again this month because of hamstring injuries. Newcastle coach Eddie Howe says of Schär: “I doubt we’ll see him again this season.” Schär and Zakaria have both been expected Switzerland starters at Euro 2024. Switzerland coach Murat Yakin must finalize his squad by June 7. Switzerland is in a group with host Germany, Scotland and Hungary.

