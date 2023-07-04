Switzerland’s 16-year-old Iman Beney ruptures ACL in training, will miss Women’s World Cup

By The Associated Press
Switzerland's Seereina Piubel, left and Iman Beney celebrate during the soccer match between Switzerland and Zambia, at the Tissot Arena in Biel, Switzerland, Friday June 30, 2023. (Marcel Bieri/Keystone via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcel Bieri]

ZURICH (AP) — Switzerland’s 16-year-old midfielder Iman Beney will miss the Women’s World Cup with a knee injury. The Swiss soccer federation says Beney ruptured a knee ligament in training, one day after being selected in the Swiss squad. She is the latest high-profile player to tear her ACL, an injury that has already sidelined several stars in women’s soccer. Switzerland is in Group A at the World Cup along with Philippines, Norway and co-host New Zealand.

