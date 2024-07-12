Switzerland rewards coach Murat Yakin with contract extension for 2026 World Cup

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland coach Murat Yakin is signing a new contract to take the team into qualifying for the 2026 World Cup after an impressive run to the European Championship quarterfinals. The Swiss soccer federation says a news conference for Monday will detail the contract extensions for Yakin and his assistant Giorgio Contini. Yakin has been in the Swiss job for three years and had a difficult period during qualifying for Euro 2024. He was reportedly approached to take a club job in Saudi Arabia. Switzerland was unbeaten at Euro 2024 until being eliminated on a penalty shootout by England last Saturday.

