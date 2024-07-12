Switzerland rewards coach Murat Yakin with contract extension for 2026 World Cup

By The Associated Press
Switzerland's head coach Murat Yakin reacts to the fans before the start of the quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thanassis Stavrakis]

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland coach Murat Yakin is signing a new contract to take the team into qualifying for the 2026 World Cup after an impressive run to the European Championship quarterfinals. The Swiss soccer federation says a news conference for Monday will detail the contract extensions for Yakin and his assistant Giorgio Contini. Yakin has been in the Swiss job for three years and had a difficult period during qualifying for Euro 2024. He was reportedly approached to take a club job in Saudi Arabia. Switzerland was unbeaten at Euro 2024 until being eliminated on a penalty shootout by England last Saturday.

