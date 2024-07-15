Switzerland playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri ends national-team career after standout goal at Euro 2024

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland forward Xherdan Shaqiri has ended his national-team career at the age of 32. The Chicago Fire playmaker announced the news nine days after his 125th game for Switzerland, which ended in a penalty shootout loss to England in the European Championship quarterfinals. Coming on as an extra-time substitute, the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich player struck the England crossbar direct from a corner in the 1-1 draw before scoring his penalty kick in the shootout. Shaqiri got just one start in five Euro 2024 games and scored one of the best goals of the tournament against Scotland.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.