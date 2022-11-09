Switzerland pick 4 goalkeepers amid World Cup injury doubts

By The Associated Press
FILE - Switzerland's goalkeeper Yann Sommer, left, fights for the ball with Spain's forward Ferran Torres, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Switzerland and Spain at the Stade de Geneve stadium, in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Laurent Gillieron]

LUCERNE, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland will take four goalkeepers to Qatar in a World Cup squad with injury concerns over first-choice Yann Sommer and backup Jonas Omlin. Coach Murat Yakin added Salzburg goalkeeper Philipp Köhn as one of two uncapped players in the 26-man squad. Teams such as Brazil and Australia picked just three goalkeepers in squads that FIFA expanded by three players because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sommer injured an ankle last month playing for Borussia Mönchengladbach. He has said his prospects are good to face Cameroon on Nov. 24. Group G also includes Brazil and Serbia.

