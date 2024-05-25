Switzerland knocks out Canada in SO to set up hockey worlds final against the Czechs

By KAREL JANICEK The Associated Press
Czech Republic's Ondrej Kase celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the semi final match between Sweden and Czech Republic at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darko Vojinovic]

PRAGUE (AP) — Switzerland prevailed in a penalty shootout to stun Canada 3-2 and set up the final against the Czech Republic at the ice hockey world championship. Sven Andrighetto scored the decisive shootout goal after the game finished 2-2 in regulation and no team scored in the 10-minute overtime on Saturday. The 28-time champion Canada had to settle for the bronze medal game. Earlier, the Czech Republic produced a three-goal second period while beating Sweden 7-3 to advance to the final for the first time since 2010.

