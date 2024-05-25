Switzerland knocks out Canada in SO to set up hockey worlds final against the Czechs

PRAGUE (AP) — Switzerland prevailed in a penalty shootout to stun Canada 3-2 and set up the final against the Czech Republic at the ice hockey world championship. Sven Andrighetto scored the decisive shootout goal after the game finished 2-2 in regulation and no team scored in the 10-minute overtime on Saturday. The 28-time champion Canada had to settle for the bronze medal game. Earlier, the Czech Republic produced a three-goal second period while beating Sweden 7-3 to advance to the final for the first time since 2010.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.