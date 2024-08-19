Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer ends national-team career after 94 games

ZURICH (AP) — Switzerland’s No. 1 goalkeeper Yann Sommer has retired from the national team at age 35 to focus on playing for Inter Milan. Sommer’s decision will likely see Gregor Kobel of Borussia Dortmund step up as first-choice ’keeper. Switzerland plays Nations League games next month against European champion Spain and Denmark. Sommer went to three World Cups and three European Championships with Switzerland. His 94th and final game was a penalty shootout loss to England in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals last month. At Euro 2020, Sommer saved Kylian Mbappé’s penalty to seal a shootout win against France in the last 16.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.