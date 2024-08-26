Switzerland defender Fabian Schär ends international career at 32 to focus on playing for Newcastle

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland defender Fabian Schär has ended his international career. The 32-year-old center-back becomes the third veteran player on the Switzerland team that reached the European Championship quarterfinals choosing to focus on club soccer. Schär, goalkeeper Yann Sommer and playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri combined to play more than 300 games for Switzerland. Schär says he wants to concentrate on playing for his English Premier League club Newcastle. Schär’s last game for Switzerland was the Euro 2024 elimination against England in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in July. He scored his spot-kick in the shootout.

