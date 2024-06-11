Switzerland complains to UEFA about quality of playing surface at Euro 2024 training camp

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — The Switzerland soccer federation has formally complained to UEFA about the quality of the playing surface at its training camp for the European Championship. The Swiss squad first trained Monday at the home stadium of lower-tier Stuttgarter Kickers. The surface was laid fresh ahead of Euro 2024 that starts Friday. Switzerland plays Hungary on Saturday in Cologne. Group A includes host Germany and Scotland, which open the tournament in Munich. Switzerland coach Murat Yakin was filmed Monday inspecting the grass in Stuttgart and looking dissatisfied. The Swiss federation says it expressed its view to UEFA but will still use the field.

