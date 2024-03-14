Switzerland calls up Sierro, Kutesa for first time for Euro 2024 warmup games

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland has rewarded midfielder Vincent Sierro and winger Dereck Kutesa for their standout seasons with first callups to the squad. Switzerland has European Championship warmup games at Denmark and Ireland this month. Sierro is having a career year at age 28 captaining Toulouse in the French league. The 26-year-old Kutesa has starred for his hometown team Servette which is chasing a first Swiss league title for 25 years. Switzerland captain Grant Xhaka is set to extend his national team record 121 appearances. Switzerland is in a Euro 2024 group in June with Hungary, Scotland and host Germany.

