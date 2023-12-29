Switching from one side of the offensive line to the other is among the NFL’s underrated tough tasks

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Driving a car with the opposite foot or shaving with the other hand would be major challenges for anyone. That’s how offensive linemen describe moving from right tackle to left tackle and vice versa. It’s a new position that requires different footwork, hand-and-eye coordination and other techniques all while trying to block strong and speedy edge rushers from annihilating their quarterback. Tampa Bay’s Tristan Wirfs and Cincinnati’s Jonah Williams are among the players who’ve made that difficult switch this season. Detroit’s Penei Sewell has gone back and forth. It’s one of the toughest transitions for an NFL player that’s often overlooked because of the assumption that offensive linemen all do the same thing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.