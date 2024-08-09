Swiss win women’s beach volleyball bronze medal. Brazil and Canada to play for gold

PARIS (AP) — Switzerland beat Australia in straight sets in the women’s beach volleyball third-place game to earn the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. Nina Brunner and Tanja Huerberli beat Tokyo silver medalists Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar 21-17, 21-15 in 39 minutes at the Eiffel Tower Stadium. It was the second Summer Games in a row that a Swiss team took the bronze medal. Brazil was scheduled to play Canada for the women’s gold medal later Friday night. On the men’s side, Sweden was set to face Germany for gold, with Norway and Qatar playing for the bronze.

