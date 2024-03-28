Swiss title challenger Servette loses appeal at CAS over failure to register 2 new players

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss soccer club Servette has lost an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport over failing to register two players it signed in January to help challenge for the club’s first league title in 25 years. Servette added Arsenal defender Omar Rekik and Lorient forward Bassirou N’Diaye on loan deals for the pursuit of defending champion Young Boys. Neither player has been selected because Servette did not update its squad list with the Swiss Football League by a mid-February deadline. CAS says it dismissed Servette’s urgent appeal after a fast-track hearing last Friday.

