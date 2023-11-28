Swiss team Young Boys beats Red Star 2-0 to secure third place in its Champions League group

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss club Young Boys secured third place in its Champions League group with a 2-0 win over Red Star Belgrade. It was the first victory for Young Boys in Group G and clinched a spot in the second-tier Europa League knockout round playoffs. Young Boys went ahead early after full back Kosta Nedeljković deflected Loris Benito’s shot into his own goal. Lewin Blum doubled the advantage with a curling left-foot low shot past Red Star goalkeeper Omri Glazer in the 29th. Young Boys finished last in its group in two previous appearances at this stage. Both Red Star and Young Boys were already out of contention for the last 16.

