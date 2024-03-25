Swiss stars Odermatt, Gut-Behrami top prize money list for Alpine skiing’s World Cup circuit

By The Associated Press
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt holds the alpine ski World Cup overall title trophy, left, and the trophies for downhill, super-G and giant slalom disciplines as he celebrates on the podium, in Saalbach, Austria, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Trovati]

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss stars Marco Odermatt and Lara Gut-Behrami earned the most money on Alpine skiing’s World Cup circuit this season, although the two overall champions made less than the record $1 million totals of one year ago. Odermatt again won 13 races to earn 810,000 Swiss francs in prize money, compared to his total of 941,200 Swiss francs last year. Gut-Behrami topped the women’s list with 574,200 Swiss francs in a season when she won a career-best eight races. Both missed out on several opportunities to earn more as a series of speed races in the downhill and super-G disciplines were canceled because of weather issues. In her injury-hit season American standout Mikaela Shiffrin earned $621,000. Shiffrin earned a World Cup record $1.04 million last year.

