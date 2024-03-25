Swiss stars Odermatt, Gut-Behrami top prize money list for Alpine skiing’s World Cup circuit

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss stars Marco Odermatt and Lara Gut-Behrami earned the most money on Alpine skiing’s World Cup circuit this season, although the two overall champions made less than the record $1 million totals of one year ago. Odermatt again won 13 races to earn 810,000 Swiss francs in prize money, compared to his total of 941,200 Swiss francs last year. Gut-Behrami topped the women’s list with 574,200 Swiss francs in a season when she won a career-best eight races. Both missed out on several opportunities to earn more as a series of speed races in the downhill and super-G disciplines were canceled because of weather issues. In her injury-hit season American standout Mikaela Shiffrin earned $621,000. Shiffrin earned a World Cup record $1.04 million last year.

