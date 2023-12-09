Swiss star Odermatt wins World Cup giant slalom at Val d’Isere in French Alps. Andorra’s Verdu 3rd

VAL D’ISERE, France (AP) — Marco Odermatt raced through steady falling snow making errors in his run yet still won a World Cup giant slalom by almost one full second. The Olympic, world and World Cup champion in giant slalom finished 0.98 seconds ahead of Marco Schwarz. Joan Verdu was third in a best-ever World Cup result for the tiny principality of Andorra. Storied resort Val d’Isere hosted its traditional early season meet days after learning it is unlikely to be among venues for the 2030 Olympics France is set to host. Courchevel and Meribel are instead favored for Alpine skiing.

