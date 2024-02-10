Swiss star Odermatt leads men’s World Cup race after 1st run, closes in on 9th straight GS victory

BANSKO, Bulgaria (AP) — Swiss star Marco Odermatt took a commanding lead in the opening run of a men’s World Cup giant slalom and is on track for his ninth straight win in the discipline. Odermatt led Alexander Steen Olsen of Norway by 0.35 seconds in Bansko, Bulgaria. Austrian skier Manuel Feller was 0.47 behind in third. The rest of the field will have more than seven-tenths of a second to make up in the second run later. Odermatt is the Olympic and world GS champion and has won nine World Cup races in total this season.

