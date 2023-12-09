Swiss star Marco Odermatt leads first run of World Cup giant slalom at Val d’Isere in French Alps

VAL D’ISERE, France (AP) — Marco Odermatt dominated the first run of a World Cup giant slalom despite a big and untypical early mistake. The Olympic, world and World Cup champion in giant slalom was unbalanced six seconds into his run. Odermatt still finished 0.65 seconds faster than Henrik Kristoffersen and 0.75 ahead of his teammate Loïc Meillard. The second run is in the afternoon. Storied resort Val d’Isere hosts its traditional early season meet days after learning it is unlikely to be among venues for the 2030 Olympics France is set to host. Courchevel and Meribel are instead favored for Alpine skiing.

